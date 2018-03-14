Abduction Of Dapchi Girls:Oby Ezekwesili Group Gives Buhari 7 Days Ultimatum

Published:

The #BringBackOurGirls movement has served the Federal Government a 7-day notice or it will commence a legal action for the “criminal negligence which enabled the abduction of #Dapchigirls”.

The group’s lawyer, Femi Falana stated this at a press conference on Tuesday, during its march to the villa to demand for the rescue of all citizens abducted by insurgents in the country.

Falana said the group was going to court to not only demand for the rescue of the abducted girls but to demand for sanctions of those responsible for the students’ safety.

“Having regards to the circumstances of the development in that part of the country it is intolerable that the same manner of abduction took place. Are we being told that there was no security for those schools in the northeast region?’ he queried.

“We are not just going to court to demand for the rescue of the girls; we are also going to demand for sanction because once you do not punish impunity, you are going to have criminality happen all over the place” he said.

The group had earlier issued a statement where it poses 14 questions relating to the abduction of the girls, demanding swift response from FG.

Also accusing the FG of incompetence with the abduction, the group queried why the military was withdrawn from Dapchi, on whose account and to whom did they hand over?

It also wondered how terrorists carried out their activity for hours unchallenged by FG forces wondering if there was connivance between the abductors and those in the military.

“Now we are being told that a committee has been set up by the same people, it can only be to cover up. So if you want to challenge what has been done by now we expect the government to have fired those who are responsible and those 14 questions are very genuine. Particularly, who withdrew the forces on ground? To who was security handed over to and if nobody can provide answers, then people have to sanction. So we are not just going to court to demand for the search for the girls, we are also going to demand for sanctions” Falana added.

