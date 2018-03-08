70 Houses, Churches, Schools Destroyed As Heavy Rain Hits Bayelsa

Published:

A violent rainstorm has rendered hundreds of residents of Kilama, Tein, Tambiri and Egbebiri communities in Biseni clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, homeless. The whirlwind that accompanied the storm blew away the roofs of over 70 houses, five churches and three schools in the communities. The rainstorm also destroyed some electric poles in the area, disrupting power supply to the communities.





The Paramount Ruler of Kilama, Chief Difference Nemiya, said the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, also destroyed many plantain farms, farm crops, as well as economic trees. Nemiya said, "This natural disaster is the worst I have witnessed in this community. As we speak, we are still counting our losses and the community is in an emergency. "The secretary of the community and some community leaders assigned to visit affected families have been going round and assessing the damage. The storm also affected our neighbouring settlements.





"Most of those displaced have nowhere to go and we need help from relevant government agencies to bring relief and succour to the affected persons”One of the victims of the storm, Mr. Godhelp Okorobia, said the rainstorm destroyed both his father's house and his own. "We were in a meeting when the weather changed and the storm started. My father's house, which is near our meeting venue, was blown away by the wind and dropped in a different location. When I got home, I saw my house was in ruins,” Okorobia said.





Another victim, Mrs . May Zuka, a 75 year old widow, said the disaster happened two weeks after her husband's death. She said the storm destroyed their only building in the area, lamenting that it was too much for her to bear within her mourning period. Also, a farmer, Mr . Ogiama Solomon, said his plantain farm was destroyed, while an electric pole fell on the roof of his house. He, however, thanked God for sparing the lives of residents while the storm lasted.





Narating his own ordeal, the Deputy Paramount Ruler of Kilama, Mr . Lawrence Beneth, said he lost a part of his roof and adjoining buildings to the rainstorm. It was learnt that a member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Gentle Emela, had visited the area. He was said to have pledged to draw the attention of the state government to the plight of the people.

Share This