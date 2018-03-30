30 Parents Of Missing Chibok Girls Visit Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Published:

At least 30 parents of the Chibok schoolgirls still being held by Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Some national dailies report that the parents met with Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.





The terror group had abducted 276 pupils on April 14, 2014, from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state. Some of the abductees had since regained their freedom following negotiations between the Nigerian government and officials of the Red Cross.





In their meeting with Obasanjo, it was learned that the parents sought the assistance of the elder statesman with regard to the rescue of their daughters.

