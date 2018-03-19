2019: PDP Lacks The Right Candidate To Challenge Buhari – Oyegun

Published:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections. Oyegun disclosed that the president and the APC are not losing any sleep over PDP ahead of the 2019 polls.





“As at today, Buhari remains the most credible uniting force in the Nigerian nation. We are not saying that there are no difficulties, there are, but tell me somebody else who has the kind of status, the kind of presence and the kind of symbolism that Buhari has? If you tell me, maybe, we can start comparing them.





“I am not talking about the party alone, but the entire nation. Tell me, who you can compare electorally and in terms of what he reflects and represents for the nation? Go to my village and mention Dankwambo; they will ask you from which planet is he from. Let me not treat him special from any of the above you mentioned. Atiku has been with us, he is a significant political force in this nation, no question about that.





“Let me not say anything more than that because he is somebody I like as a person, but we are talking about uniting the country So, we need somebody who stands for what the people want to see the nation become. That is the beauty of President Buhari. “Everybody is saying that they have the capacity to defeat President Buhari, when it is clear that they are enjoying their dreams.”









Source: New Telegraph

