2019: Group Backs Dankwambo For President

A group, Concerned Peoples Democratic Party Youths, has thrown its weight behind the Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, for the 2019 presidential election.In a statement signed by its coordinator, Mr. Sani Bello, on Tuesday, the group extolled the virtues of the 55-year-old governor, describing him as the “brightest and best president for Nigeria in 2019.”The group said it was backing Dankwambo because it wanted the country’s future president to be a scholar “with a high level of educational qualification and cerebral development, with the capacity for sound judgment based on experience from acquired multi-disciplinary training.”It also called on Nigerians not to settle for a “mediocre” as president of the country in 2019 when it had the best and brightest people who could lead the citizens to a bright future.The statement said, “A world-class accountant-cum-financial expert, Dr. Dankwambo is a purposeful, focused, detribalised and young. He is one Nigerians can entrust with governance and be assured of a quick turnaround in the nation’s fortunes via the deployment of sound skills at his disposal to manage men and resources for the greater good of Nigerians, being an administrator and a technocrat.“He has demonstrated unusual ability over the years, even while at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and was noticed by the then-Gombe State Government, which quickly appointed him as the Accountant-General of Gombe State, and upon noticing his feats in Gombe State, he was immediately snatched by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, who made him the Accountant-General of the Federation, while in 2011, he heeded the call and invitation of his people to lead them as the executive governor; and he was so elected.“There is no gainsaying the obvious that Dankwambo is simply the perfect man for the job of the president in 2019 due to his vast experience as an administrator, technocrat and a world-class financial manager.”