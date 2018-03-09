2019 Election:Saharareporters Publisher ,Omoyole Sowore Vows To Defeat Buhari

Published:

Omoyele Sowore ,the former student Union President of University of Lagos ,now Publisher of Online Platform Sahara reporters has vowed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election.





Mr Omoyele gave several reasons why he thinks Buhari is not reelectable.





To confirm his seriousness ,Sowore has began serious online campaigns via his various platforms where he posted the above poster with this caption.





"Contrary to the propaganda that some sections of Nigeria are not desirous of change or that they want more of the same, here is a poster voluntary designed by Abuja-based media platform Nishadi.tv. They transcribed the “No experience” video earlier posted here in Hausa and English. Everyone is yearning for a revolutionary change, not the chicken CHANGE they brought us in 2015! Banza!"





It is not yet known under which platform he'll contest.

