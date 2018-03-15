2019 Elections: Nigeria Bloggers Flag Off Social Media Campaign #GetInvolved

Published:

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) has embarked on sensitisation campaigns to mobilise Nigerians to register in the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of 2019 general elections.



The campaign tagged #GetInvolved, is part of strategies adopted by the association to ensure that every eligible voter in the country is mobilised to register in the voter registration.



The campaign which starts on thursday 15th of March 2018 aims at also ensuring that stakeholders plan the electoral process for a hitch-free 2019 general elections.



The month long social media campaign, which is one of the 2018 projects conceptualized by the guild aims to ensure that every Nigerian #GetInvolved in the process,” Chris Kehinde Nwandu, President of GPBN said.

