2019 Election: We'll Monitor Movement Of Huge Cash By Politicians - EFCC

Published:

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to monitor the movement of huge sums of money in the activities of political parties. The EFCC also stated that it would prevent politicians from sharing money at party conventions or at polling centres. The Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, said this during a programme, Question Time, on Channels Television.





He said, "We are working with INEC to make sure that we seal every window, and every leakage before the election. We will block any avenue where people can move a lot of money either physically in cash or through banks. "We will prevent people from using money to buy votes or use money during conventions for delegates. We have machinery in place".





The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress and the National Conscience Party have expressed support for the decision by the EFCC and INEC to eliminate vote buying and money sharing.

Share This