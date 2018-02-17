Zamfara Killings:Gov Yari Re-Assures More Commitment To Improve Securty In The State

Published:

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman Nigeria Governors' Forum (Dr.) Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Mafara) has again sympathised with the families of those who lost their loved ones and injured in the recent banditry attacks at Birane of Zurmi local government area and other parts of the Zamfara state.



Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari said, he had since communicated with Federal Government on the negative development and directed all security agents to make sure all the bandits were apprehended, prosecuted and stop further attacks in all parts of the state.



He also directed "Damage Assessment and Relief Committee " being headed by Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly not to relent efforts in alleviating the suffering of victims in all parts of Zamfara.



Governor Yari made the remarks while hosting a delegation of the Northern Governors' Forum led by its chairman Alhaji Kashim Shattima, Executive Governor of Borno State who was in Zurmi emirate on a sympathy visit.



Condoling the families, on behalf of all Northern Governors, Alhaji Kashim Shattima described the incident as unfortunate and prayed for the repose of all death ones and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.



Kashim Shattima said the forum was bitterly touched by the continued lost of lives and property in all parts of the country.



Those in the entourage were Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Alhaji Ummaru Tanko Almakura, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.



Responding on behalf of the families of the affected victims, the Emir of Zurmi Alhaji Atiku Abubakar thanked the Northern Governors' entourage for the concerned and called on them to synagise towards fighting armed banditry and cattle rustling.



The emir particularly thanked governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for his commitments whenever security issues came up.



He called on governor Yari to challenge all securities to adjust proactive measures in curtailing attacks.

