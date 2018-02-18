Zamfara Killings: Buhari More Interested In Second Term, I Warned Gov. Yari – Junaid Mohammed

Published:

A second republic lawmaker , Dr Junaid Mohammed has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari and State governors over their insensitivity to killings in Zamfara State.The northern elder statesman said the priority of the Buhari-led government had been revealed following the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors’ visit to Katsina despite killings in Zamfara.According to him, the APC governors’ visit to Katsina showed that Nigeria had no listening government.He told Punch, “The governor is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and I have warned him personally not to take other people’s responsibilities on his head, while his own responsibilities suffer.“It is clear to me and to the vast majority of Nigerians by now that this is not a listening government.“This is a government which came to mess itself and the country up. We now have a clear picture of what really bothers the Federal Government and the Presidency.“It is unfortunate that this Federal Government started thinking about second term almost days after it was sworn into office in 2015.”