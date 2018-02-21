Yusuf Buhari Not Dead - Presidency

Published:

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has revealed that the president’s son, Yusuf, is not dead.





Yusuf suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday December 26,2017 .





Onochie reacting to news of Yusuf’s death on her Twitter page, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.





She wrote: “The news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.





“He is very alive, to their shame.”





The evil news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.

He is very much alive to their shame.





pic.twitter.com/HR9z8Mbmpu





— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 20, 2018

Share This