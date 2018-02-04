Young Couple Die In Ghastly Accident Barely One Month After Wedding

Published:

Barely one month into their wedding a young couple have lost their lives in a ghastly car accident.This was how a Facebook friend Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley Posted the story."TWO LOVE BIRDS GONE WITH THE WIND-Oh death where is thy sting????I always tell people close to me that DEATH IS NOT THE OPPOSITE OF LIFE, BUT A PART OF IT. But it's a part we pray never to be part of at young age. DEATH IS CERTAIN, LIFE IS NOT.These two love birds just flew away with the wind; Barely a month old as husband and wife Mr and Mrs Ehimen died in an accident while returning from a wedding in Delta state. It can't get sadder and more horrifying than this.We can only wish them safe passage to eternity and pray for their loved ones who are grieving at this time. GOD ACCEPT THEIR SOULS AND GRANT THEM REST.MAY DEATH BE FAR FROM US AND OUR LOVED ONES. IN JESUS NAME.......#Still on Jesus is Lord