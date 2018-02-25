Yobe Governor Says Military Withdrawal, Caused Dapchi Girls Attack

Published:

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has blamed the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls on the withdrawal of security personnel from communities in the state. Addressing journalists on Saturday at the Yobe state Government House, he alleged that security check points were withdrawn from Dapchi and other communities, few days before the attack, a development which he believes gave room for the incident.





The governor has, however, promised that the government will stop at nothing to ensure the girls are rescued. He also noted that he had called the attention of the Theatre Commander who has promised to restore the presence of the military personnel to the state.





"There was not any justification whatsoever to withdraw the military from that place, knowing fully well that there is a girls school there with about 900 of them and it’s a local government headquarters.“They withdrew the military personnel last week, which was not even known to us,” he said.

