Yakubu Gowon Preaches Peace, Unity Among Nigerians

Former Military Ruler Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) has reiterated his call on Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of the country. The former Head of State made this known on Saturday during a two-day National Prayer Rally organised under the aegis of Nigeria Prays, at the Government House, Maiduguri.





Gowon stressed that such prayers were imperative to promote unity and harmonious coexistence as well as address the nagging social and economic problems bedeviling the country. He also urged Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the country.





Gowon commended the Federal and State Governments efforts to restore peace and address the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast region. He hailed the Borno Government over its rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programmes designed to provide decent residential homes, schools, clinics, religious places of worship and other public structures.

