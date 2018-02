Published:

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief, Barr. Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, CON ,set politics aside at the weekend when he attended the Thanksgiving ceremony of APC Senator Magnus Abe.The event which was attended by several dignatories also had the Senate President Bukola Saraki in attendance.Wike's attendance at the event took many by surprise knowing the rivalry between Nyesom Wike and leader of APC in the State ,Hon Rotimi Amaechi.