Wike Set To Complete Abandoned Schools, Hospital In Amaechi's Town

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday flagged off the reconstruction of Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area. The school sited in the village of former Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has been abandoned for several years without any form of upgrade. Performing the flag off, Wike alleged that Amaechi stopped the rehabilitation of the school in 2014.





Wike said that the reconstruction of the Community Secondary School, Ubima will be completed in five months, as the funds have been deposited in the account of the State Ministry of Education. The governor charged the people of Ubima to work with the contractors for the scheduled delivery of the project.





He directed the Commissioner of Health to commence the process for the rehabilitation of General Hospital, Ubima, while he stated that the road leading to the Community Secondary School, Ubima will be constructed.

