Why Igbo President May Not Emerge In 2023 - Prof Nwosu

Published:





Former Minister of Health Professor Alphonsus Nwosu has stated that it would be difficult for an Igbo man to emerge as President in 2023. According to him, Igbos are lazy thinkers, who are acting strangely ahead of the 2019 general elections.



Speaking with Daily Sun, the former minister said Igbos were thinking that by merely supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, they will automatically become President in 2023. Nwosu said: "They are some lazy thinkers, who think that if you let the present order continue, and after four years, you just go and pick it because it is your turn.



"It won’t happen that way. If the Igbo are not aggressive about who becomes president in 2019, and aggressive that they are in the centre of power, and they are represented in the centre of power, how can power where they are not represented be handed over to them in 2023?“What if the power where they are not represented hands it over to another person?



Then you see the persons again drag out their knives and matchetes and go into the local markets and start shouting, Enyimba Enyi. "This is the time to struggle to be part of the presidency. They will either be the vice president completely and be represented in all national structures of power.”

Share This