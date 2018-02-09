Why I Was Not In Nasarawa To Receive Presient Buhari...Benue Governor

Published:

Some ardent supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan have hailed the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for refusing to personally attend President Muhammadu Buhari’s Tuesday visit to Nasarawa state while his people were being “killed”.



Ortom had sent his deputy, Benson Abounu to represent him at the event, where the president commissioned some projects.



Defending his action, Ortom had said: “I was invited by my colleague from Nasarawa state over the visit of the President. As a mark of honour and respect for his office and that of the president, I have sent my deputy to represent me because I cannot leave the state when my people are being killed.”



But reacting, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP – Bayelsa East), who hails from Jonathan’s home state, commended the governor for exercising courage to turn down the invitation.



The outspoken senator took to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening to “endorse” the action of the governor.



He also commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for paying a condolence visit to Ortom on the loss of many residents of the state to herdsmen killings, a trip Buhari has not made since 73 persons were killed in the state on New Year’s Day.



He said, “Today, Governor Nyesom Wike acted more Presidential than President Buhari. Whereas the President went on tour to Nasarawa state, Wike went on condolence to Benue State. Does a true leader go on tour while his people are being slaughtered? Thank you Wike for showing leadership!”



Former Special Assistant on New Media and staunch Jonathan supporter, Reno Omokri also backed Ortom for turning down the invitation.



He said, “I commend Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for refusing to welcome President Buhari to Lafia. How could Buhari, who did not visit Benue to condole with them after his herdsmen kinsmen killed 73 people there, now expect Ortom to welcome him as he went to Nasarawa to celebrate?”



He added, “’I have sent my deputy to represent me because I cannot leave the state when my people are being killed’”-Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. By this statement, Ortom has earned my respect! And shame on a President who has time to go on tour, but had no time to go on condolence!”

