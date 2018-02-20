Why Buhari Should Have Jailed Obasanjo - Senator Adamu

Published:

Senator Abdullahi Adamu has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo could have been in jail by now if not for President Muhammadu Buhari’s selective fight against corruption. Senator Adamu was speaking in reaction to the public letter written by Obasanjo to Buhari where he urged him not to seek another term in office in 2019.





But Adamu said Obasanjo ought to be in jail over his third term bid as well as the Halliburton scandal.“Chief Obasanjo said President Buhari is selective in his anti-corruption war. I agree with him because if the President were not selective, Chief Obasanjo himself would be in the dock today on trial on charges arising from the pursuit of his third term gambit in the National Assembly in 2006,” the senator said on Monday.





"He (Obasanjo) knows as well as I and other leading members of the PDP that he badly wanted it and initiated the process of constitutional amendment. He influenced each member of the National Assembly who signed to support the amendment.”In addition, he alleged that Obasanjo gave money to members of the then National Assembly to pursue his third term bid.





"The money was not his, and it was not appropriated by the National Assembly as required by law. I, therefore, agree that in failing to make former President Obasanjo account for the money, President Buhari is waging his anti-corruption war selectively,” he said.“Should we forget that President Buhari has also not bothered to interrogate Obasanjo’s role in the Halliburton scandal for which some Americans are cooling their heels in jail? Perhaps President Buhari might wish to look in the Siemens affairs in which Obasanjo’s administration

