While Dapchi Parents Are In Pains Buhari Is Feasting In Abuja...PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abandoning parents of the kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls to their fate.The party said while the parents are wailing, the president is “busy feasting” with chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.A total of 110 students of Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state, were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents who raided the school last week.In a statement on Tuesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said while the girls are still missing, Buhari and his party chieftains are busy with re-election agenda.“It is appalling that while the parents of the 110 abducted Dapchi schoolgirls are still wailing and insurgents driving into deeper recesses, the president and his party men are busy feasting in the presidential villa and plotting their 2019 campaigns; of course, with funds meant for the well-being of the people and our nation,” the statement read.He added that Buhari’s mandate of protecting lives had been reduced to a “cosmetic dispatching of ministers and persons with no knowledge of security, on mere fact-finding missions”.Ologbondiyan said: “Today, Nigerians are daily slaughtered and taken as captives because those who have the direct mandate to protect them are more interested in 2019 re-election ambition while the citizens are left to whatever fate befalls them.“Nigerians are worried that he has now allowed himself to be holed in the safety and luxury of the presidential villa while citizens are being slaughtered and taken captives by marauders and insurgents.“Painfully, Nigerians are yet to see any concrete action taken by the Buhari presidency to apprehend the perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa and Yobe, among other states, where our citizens are being hacked down by marauders and insurgents.”The PDP, therefore, urged Buhari and the APC to understand that Nigerians “now know the truth” and “can no longer be swayed by propaganda and false claims with which the APC hoodwinked the nation in 2015”.