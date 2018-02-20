We Will Vote APC Out Of Aso Rock In 2019 - PDP Leaders Vows

Published:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the South-South have vowed to work in unison to regain power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. This was their resolve at a zonal Executive council meeting of the party held at the brick house in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Monday.





Speaking at the event, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said that the APC had failed the country. According to him, "what we want is free and fair elections for Nigerians to determine the future of the country. Nigerians are tired of the APC. "Nigerians have seen that the so called social group that calls itself a Political party is a failure. The only political party in the country is PDP. APC took power by deceit, but they cannot govern.”





Also speaking, National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus said that the country had collapsed.“T

his crisis is no longer a laughing matter. The country is coming to an end and we must rescue the nation,” he said.“Come 2019, Nigeria will be liberated from the hands of the APC. The APC has lost ground in all the six geo-political zones. We have to take one final step to sack the APC vengeance government.

