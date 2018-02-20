We Will Sell All Recovered Assets – President Buhari

Published:

All recovered stolen assets that have yet to be claimed would be sold and the proceeds paid into federal government treasury, President Muhammadu Buhari has said. Buhari, who made this known on Monday, said many suspected looters of government resources had been denying ownership of their ill-gotten properties across the country.





The president revealed these when he addressed members of Daura Emirate coalition at his country home, Daura, Katsina state.“So as a civil servant, you have 10 houses in Abuja and even in Kaduna and abroad, the more you show them the properties the more they will swear that it does not belong to them,” he said.“And we are still following the process, you know democracy you have to follow due process and respect the rule of law.





"If you are following you will hear that some of these looters were arrested, and for those who deny their loots, then instead of what happened before, this time around we will sell those stolen properties and the proceeds will be deposited in government treasury.“If the money is in the government treasury I will see who will come back after we left and reclaim them.”

