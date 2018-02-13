We Will Arrest Snake That Swallowed N36m - Jamb Vows

Published:





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to unravel, arrest and prosecute the ”snake” which swallowed N36 million in one of its offices in Benue state.“On the snake issue, the board maintain that there is no hiding place for any form of crime to thrive in the running of the board’s activities,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.





"We are going to unravel, arrest and prosecute this alleged mysterious snake, just as we are going to bring to book any of our officers or stakeholders who is caught in any activities not in line with the board’s policies. According to the statement, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has discovered some of its officers who have misappropriated funds belonging to the agency in its state offices.



"Another of such cases uncovered by the Oloyede management-led team is that of a state officer who also failed to give account of monies realised from the sales of the card but rather claimed that he was on his way to return some unsold scratch cards when he was involved in a car crash and the car was burnt with the cards.



"He had claimed that all the cards then got burnt in the process, just as he failed to account for those sold before the ban on the use of scratch cards.“We are out to carry careful scrutiny of government funds, as well as block all leakages and loop holes. We will not condone or hide any act of misconduct, no matter how uncomfortable or unpleasant it may be to the board or any stakeholder.”

