Two Elderly Men Arraign For Stealing Senator’s Chickens

Adegoke Atanda, 65, and Obe Adegbola, 50, were on Monday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly stealing six chickens worth N9,600. The accused stole the live chickens from Olu Alabi Farms in the Oke Onitea area of Osogbo, around 10pm on February 10, 2018, the prosecutor, Gafari Muslimi, told the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Fatimoh Sodamade.







The farm belongs to Senator Olu Alabi, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District at the Senate between 1991 and 1992. He is also a former Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority. The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2003.







Both men pleaded not guilty to the two counts and elected summary trial. Counsel to the accused Okobe Najite, made an oral application for their bail. He prayed the court to grant them bail in “the most liberal and affordable terms.”The Chief Magistrate granted the duo bail in the sum of N20,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

