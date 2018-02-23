Two Abducted Dapchi School Girls Killed During Attempted Rescue Operation

Published:

Two of the over 90 Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted by Boko Haram fighters on Monday, have been killed in a rescue operation. Their corpses were recovered by the Nigerian Army, reports say. It was gathered that their bodies were recovered during the Army’s rescue operation.





The schoolgirls were on Monday attacked by Boko Haram insurgents at the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state. And since then, there have been conflicting reports about the situation, with the Army claiming to have rescued 48 of the girls.





However, the Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam on Thursday faulted the claim when he visited the affected families in Dapchi community, Yobe state on Thursday.“Until now, we have no certainly that these boys (Boko haram) have taken these girls,” the governor said.“We should keep praying so that God reveal the whereabouts of the girls.





"We directed the soldiers and security personnel to go anywhere the girls are said to have been seen and find them. I am together with the GOC, Brig-Gen Garba. "His men went to places that the girls were said to have been sighted but, for the past two days, wherever the troops go, they were only told that it was a convoy of Boko haram passing through the villages but they didn’t see any girls.”

Share This