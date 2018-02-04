Traditional Ruler Urges Nigerian To Ignore Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari

Published:

A traditional monarch, Dr Isaac Wakili, has called on Nigerians to ignore a recent statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election. The Adagwom Izere disclosed this, on Saturday, in Jos Plateau State when member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok commissioned two solar Power boreholes to end perennial water scarcity in the localities.





The said some Nigerians were fighting each other over Obasanjo’s warning to Buhari while innocent persons were being killed on daily basis in different parts of the country. Wakili said: "I was in the military with these political leaders, Nigerians should not buy into their gimmicks and start fighting each other.“We should ignore them because they all know what they are doing and where to meet and resolve their differences, we should not be carried away with Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari and forget the struggle to end killings by herdsmen across the nation.





"The some section of country is also face with serious political marginalization and the minority ethnic groups are bearing the pains.“There is need to restructure the country to address the cry for marginalization across the geopolitical zones, every state need independence and Federal Government must do something urged to address that.”

Share This