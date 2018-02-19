Top Kastina Government Official Mistakenly Crushes His Beautiful Daughter To Death (Photo)

Published:

Tragedy struck in Katsina on Friday when Governor Aminu Masari's Special Assistant on Religious Affairs, Abdullahi Darma, accidentally crushed his daughter, Aisha, with his car.





It was learnt that the incident occurred at Darma's Katsina house while he was reversing the vehicle. Sources said the governor's aide did not know that the toddler was behind the car. "The car ran over the girl and she died on the spot, a family source said.





Darma also posted news of the tragic incident on Facebook, which elicited an outpouring of condolences from sympathisers and associates, many of who also besieged his residence to commiserate with him. "A few minutes ago, I got tested by God. I was reversing my car when I crushed my daughter mistakenly and she died" he said in Hausa in the Facebook post.





Darma was brief in his response on Sunday when our correspondent sought to know how the accident occurred. He described it as an act of God. It could not be confirm whether the incident was reported to the police, as the state police spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comment.

