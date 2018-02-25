Tinubu's Reconciliation Committee Achieves Positive Results

Published:

Amid claims by the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu that the party’s National Chairman, John Oyegun is frustrating his peace-making efforts, investigations revealed that his endeavours are yielding positive results to the admiration of key party stakeholders.





It was particularly learnt that his fence-mending roles have so far resulted in some viable options that could lead to reconciliation and confidence building in APC. Party sources said that in the discharge of his duties as a trouble-shooter, Tinubu has deployed sound judgment, wisdom, and far-sightedness to the extent that many now regard him as the person, who holds the key to the party’s future.





Party sources said that Tinubu had gained upper hand in what appeared to be a tussle between him and leadership of the National Working Committee. And the outcome of the meeting President Buhari had with Oyegun yesterday, we gathered, pointed to the fact that Tinubu was holding sway. The sources further revealed that plans have been concluded to dissolve the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) anytime next week in order to constitute a Caretaker Committee.





It was further learnt that the planned dissolution of the Oyegun-led NWC is expected to take place in Abuja. While it was not specifically stated if the decision to dissolve the NWC is as a result of Tinubu’s peace-making efforts, it was gathered that the aim is to position loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs.





The move for a Caretaker Committee which was confirmed a few weeks ago about a similar plan is aimed towards having an assemblage of men, who will be absolutely committed in working for Buhari’s re-election. If eventually constituted, it was learnt that the Caretaker Committee would organise the party’s National Convention which is expected to hold in June upon the expiration of the tenure of the current NWC.

