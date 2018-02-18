Tinubu Reconciles Tambuwal, Wamakko In Sokoto

Published:





The National Leader and Head of the Presidential Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited Sokoto, where he met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his predecessor, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.





Tinubu, who was accompanied by APC chieftain, Alhaji idi Farouk, held a two hour closed door meeting with his hosts at both the Government House and Wamakko’s residence. The meeting was later expanded to include Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and National Vice Chairman of APC (North West), Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir.





Speaking briefly to reporters after the meeting, Tinubu said he was in Sokoto for a family meeting. "Family members meet regularly to talk to each other and I’ m here for that purpose. "We had a family talk , in talk of today , tomorrow and the future of our country and our ruling APC” he said. Tinubu was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile the various warring parties within the APC.





NAN

