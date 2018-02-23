Tinubu: APC Governors Have Confidence In Oyegun - Gov. Bello

Published:





The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the majority of the party members have confidence in the party' National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun. Bello said this in an interview with State House correspondents on Thursday evening after a meeting the governors had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He was reacting to a letter written by a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in which he accused Odigie Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members as directed by Buhari. Tinubu had among other allegations accused the party chairman of unilaterally constituting a parallel party executive council in Kogi State.



But Bello insisted that the governors have confidence in Odigie Oyegun. Although he also supported Tinubu's reconciliation efforts, the governor warned against what he described as one size fits all method for all the affected states. He insisted that some errant party members must be disciplined despite the reconciliation efforts. Bello said, "We the governors and the majority of APC members have confidence in our National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun.



"We also believe in the President by appointing Bola Tinubu, our leader to reconcile some aggrieved members of our party. "However, one size fits all will not work in all the states where some erring members need to be disciplined". He also said the APC governors had been calling on Buhari to seek re election because of his unblemished record. For instance, he said said state governors had shunned corrupt practices because the President remained incorruptible.

