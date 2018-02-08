Thisday Publisher Nduka Obaigbena Set To Wed In Makurdi This Weekend

Published:

Makurdi the capital of Benue State will be s beehive of activities this Saturday, as the man popularly known as the Duke weds his heartthrob.Media mogul,Nduka Obiagbena,the Publisher of Thisday Newspaper and founder of Arise TV will be wedding Ms Ikyuma Aondoaka.She is the CEO of Urban Cuisine.CKN NEWS learnt that the who is who in the society are already in Makurdi for what some have tagged the wedding of the year.The traditional wedding is in Ute village Vandeikya LGA.After party comes up in GbokoNduka is making a second attempt at marriage after his first marriage failed.Nduka and Ikyuma have been dating for long from what CKN News scooped.They have two children together already.