The Challenges We Are Having With Herdsmen In Benue Have Gone Down...IG Of Police Idris

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said on Thursday the Force was well prepared for next year’s general election in the country.



Idris stated this during a chat with journalists in Lagos after the public presentation of his book, Security and Justice: The Pathway for Peace and Reconciliation in Nigeria.



He said: “We are prepared for the elections. We have the men and we have the materials (logistics) to carry out our duties before, during and after the elections successfully.”



According to the IGP, there was need for justice and reconciliation in order to enthrone meaningful development.



Idris noted that security challenges across the country could be contained if Nigerians pursued true reconciliation and shunned inflammatory comments.



Idris added: “The challenges we are having with this herdsmen have gone down. In Benue, we have 15 units on ground and I have been monitoring their successes.



“I was in Benue and we have been having stakeholders’ meeting and we have been discussing.



“Based on that, people have been coming openly to state their problems and it is through that we can understand each other and reconcile our differences.



“The role of traditional rulers in this reconciliation process cannot be over emphasised because most of them have the ears of their people. When you have political disagreement in these communities, these traditional rulers are handy.”



Dedicating his book to officers and men of the police, Idris said proceeds from its sale would be used to fund the security and justice initiative, a foundation being established for the promotion of peace, security and reconciliation in Nigeria.



On why he wrote the book, the IGP said: “My experience as a police officer over the years in Nigeria, with the United Nations headquarters in New York, peace keeping operations in other countries and above all as the IGP has taught me that internal peace is a pivotal element for instituting and sustaining democratic government.



“That justice is most needed as an instrument of reconciliation and conflict management and that the role of the judiciary and security agencies in dispensing justice is imperative in ensuring peace in any country.



“I have watched with troubled heart the security challenges confronting this country. The challenges of Boko Haram in the North East, kidnappings and armed robberies, cattle rustling and militancy in virtually all parts of Nigeria.”

Share This