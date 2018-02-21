Taraba Suspends Anti-Open Grazing Law, Accused Herdsmen Of Setting Entire Village On Fire

Published:





Taraba State Government has temporarily suspended the Anti-Open Grazing law to make room for some amendments as farmers and herdsmen agree to shield swords. This was sequel to a three-day interactive session between the National Economic Council Technical sub Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, and other stakeholders in the state. Speaking on this development, Leader of the NEC technical sub-committee Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State commended Governor Darius Ishaku for being considerate enough to allow for a review of the law after it has been duly passed by the state Assembly.







"It is our finding that the Miyetti Allah refused to appear at the public hearings organized by the state while this Bill was under consideration and so could not lay their complaints on areas that affected them negatively,” Umahi noted.“After much deliberation, we have agreed that certain parts of the law should be revisited to reflect the complaints that arise from this interaction. That means despite the grace period given earlier, more grace period would still be granted during which these issues would be looked into and the pioneer ranches would be set up.“I think it is important to acknowledge and appreciate the leadership model displayed by the governor who listened dispassionately to the issues raised by all the parties and has agreed to give room for the complaints made by some stakeholders to be factored into the law. I am sure this would mark the end of herders farmers crisis in the state.”





Meanwhile, it was also reported that suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Gbor-Ucha community in Wukari, Taraba state. The attackers were said to have invaded the town on Sunday evening and set fire to the entire village. Goodman Dahida, President of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association in the state, said this during a meeting with Governor Dave Umahi-led technical sub-committee on ending herdsmen and farmers clashes.“I can’t confirm whether there are casualties, but my branch chairman in Wukari who went to the scene told me that the entire village had been razed.“This is happening despite the presence of the military who are conducting Operation Cat Race in the state.“I want to appeal to this committee to look deep into this issue with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis,” he said. The police have yet to confirm the attack in Wukari.

