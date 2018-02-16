Hoodlums Butchered Retired ASP In Jos

Published:





Tragedy hit the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday after a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Malu, was killed by some hoodlums. The killing of the police officer happened barely one week after the murder of a serving ASP and Officer in Charge of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Saki Unit, in the Oyo State Police Command.

The OC was said to have been hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in the Oke Ogun area of the state. Malu, 58, whose last office was ‘A ’ Division in Jos, was also dismembered in his Dorowa residence, in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.



The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, confirmed the killing, saying the corpse had been deposited at Ola Hospital mortuary in Zawan. He said efforts were being made to arrest the hoodlums.

