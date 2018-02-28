Stray Bullet Kills Man On His Wedding Day

Published:

The life of a groom was cut short on his “happiest” day after a member of his wedding party accidentally killed him with a stray bullet. Police said on Wednesday that the groom, Deepak Kumar, 21, was shot while leading the party to his bride’s home in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.





The deputy commissioner of New Delhi police, Nupur Prasad, told pressmen that the guest dancing with the wedding train opened fire but the bullet struck the groom. “He collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead after midnight,” he said. The norm of firing weapons in the air at occasions is a common practice across India and other Southern Asian countries.





Although the practice is illegal in India, many still practice it as there are relatively few reports on fatalities. Prasad said that the bereaved family of the groom have uncovered the identity of the man who fired the weapon. “It is an ongoing investigation and we are trying to ascertain the source of his weapon,” he said. One of the wedding guests, Amit, told the Times of India newspaper there “were a couple of people carrying guns for celebratory firing, which is considered a tradition in the family..”

