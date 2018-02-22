Stop Insulting South East Elders, Leaders - IPOB Warns Nnamdi Kanu Supporters

Published:

A faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under Okwudili Ezenachukwu have cautioned pro-Biafra groups and Nnamdi Kanu supporters against taking actions dangerous to ‎the struggle for Biafra. This is coming at a time the IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is engaging in war of words with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, with the former reacting angrily after Gov. Ikpeazu said its leader lies a lot.





In a statement signed by Peter Bassey, its Director of Media and Publicity, the faction of IPOB said‎ pro-Biafra groups, irrespective of there status must be talking about unity of purposes and oneness in pursuit of Biafra restoration. Bassey said: “The journey for Biafra restoration is not only the duty of pro Biafra groups. Political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders of Eastern region, mostly the Igbos have their own roles to play even the governors.





“IPOB will no longer continue to insult Igbo leaders in public; it makes Hausa Fulani people to be happy and more comfortable in discrediting Ndigbo, it also create a very huge gap between the pro Biafra groups and Igbo leaders. “We wish to clarify that IPOB will no longer insult or use hate speeches against leaders; we wish to revive our former glories which everybody appreciated.





“We cannot continue to recoil on ideas and methodologies that endanger the lives and properties of our people. “We also wish to state that we don’t have problem with South-East governors, including Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.





“Gov ikpeazu was never consulted after the former and disappeared leader was released from detention, irrespective of advice given to him. Ikpeazu respected Kanu’s father even when there was pressure to dethrone him, and resisted pressure to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu.”

