State Policing: Middle Belt Youths Replies Arewa Over Rejection

Published:

The Middle Belt Youth Council has said the Arewa Consultative Forum’s rejection of state police is borne out of fear.bThe Forum had earlier rejected plans for state police, stressing that governors will misuse it. President of the Middle Belt Youth Emma Zopmal said this on Monday, adding that state police is the only way to ensure safety of lives and property in the country.





"They are not experts in security and defence. State policing is the only way of guaranteeing safety of lives and property of citizens," he told Punch on Monday. "Regional police effectively worked in the First Republic; there’s no doubt that it will work at the state level today.“With the incessant infiltration of Nigeria’s territorial space by Fulani herdsmen, the federal police can no longer protect some states and citizens from the marauding killer herdsmen.





We are aware that Nigerian government says that the Fulani herdsmen are foreigners.“I do not believe that state governors will abuse state police. Even if they do so, they would have copied it from the present Federal Government, which also abuses police power.”

Share This