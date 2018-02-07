State Media: Ahmed Pledges Timely Completion Of Repositioning

Published:

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reassured the citizenry of his determination to complete the ongoing transformation of The Herald, Radio Kwara, Midland FM and Kwara State Television (KWTV) into ultramodern media houses that every Kwaran will be proud of.The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede, told The Herald yesterday that Dr. Ahmed remains totally committed to the promise to bequeath ultramodern state-owned media houses before the expiration of his tenure.“It is the only non-infrastructure project accommodated under the Kwara State Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K), the funding window under which funds are released for projects on quarterly basis.“Based on Governor Ahmed’s determination to bring these projects to a quick completion, he has directed that the projects should be given priority under IF-K funding, to ensure that the projects are completed before the June deadline,” the governor’s aide disclosed.While explaining that the repositioning of KWTV has been completed, Akorede disclosed that digital signals of the station will be switched on as soon as testing is completed in days.He added that the government had also purchased and delivered digital cameras, lights, digital consoles, switchers and other modern equipment to the station to ensure its capacity to compete favourably.Besides, he continued, Dr. Ahmed had ensured the complete renovation and extension of KWTV’s premises in order to make the environment more convenient for the station’s employees.He explained that relevant trainings were also conducted for all staff of the station so that they can perform their duties optimally.Dwelling further on the next phases of the repositioning projects, Akorede informed that it would include the following:The purchase of a new 10KW digital transmitter for Midland FM;Renovation of Midland FM premises;Completion of the renovation of Broadcasting House in GRA;The purchase of new digital live and recording studios for Radio Kwara AM;And a complete overhaul of the AM station’s transmitters to ensure that the signals are received across the whole of the State.“Already, Midland FM has a new website and it will commence the online streaming of its signals in the next two weeks or so.“Kwarans can rest assured that Governor Ahmed remains determined to ensure that Midland FM and Radio Kwara’s signals are received in all parts of the state,” he said.Akorede also disclosed good news for staff, readers and other stakeholders of The Herald newspapers.“On The Herald newspapers, I can assure you that plans are afoot to completely renovate the buildings from where the newspaper will operate, revamp the website, and purchase new printers.“With the approval of the Governor, The Herald has already been repositioned as a regional newspaper with its news hole covering the critical North Central market and the contiguous centres.“Consequently, Governor Ahmed is also set to complete the activation of The Herald’s Bureau Offices beginning with Abuja, Kogi, Niger, Benue, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, and Ado-Ekiti.”Akorede said Dr. Ahmed continues to work towards ensuring that the equipment of the media houses are not only upgraded but that their operational efficiency will remain guaranteed.Akorede implored members of the public and especially, the loyal listeners of Radio Kwara, to ignore rumours being peddled on some social media platforms to the effect that the government is planning to dispose of the station.Rather, he assured,the Kwara State Government is determined to strengthen all the three media houses to perform their statutory functions effectively.