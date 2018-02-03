Six Fulani Herdsmen Escape Death For Attempting To Attack A Woman

Published:

On Thursday, six Fulani herdsmen were rescued by community leaders at Torugbene community, Burutu local government area after youths from the community reportedly repelled an alleged attack on some farmers by the herdsmen in the community.





Eight cattle belonging to the herdsmen were said to have been killed by the youths over what they described as the continued destruction of their farm produce by the grazing herd. Sources from the community told Vanguard that the herdsmen had tried to attack a female farmer who raised alarm, drawing the attention of her sons and other youths of the community who came to her rescue.





One of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that farmers in the community have been having a running battle over the years with herdsmen who graze their herds on their farms.

