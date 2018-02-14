Shekau On The Run, Now Dresses As A Woman, Wearing Hijab – Army

Published:





The Nigerian army says leader of the Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman. Referring to a credible information, the army said the terror group’s leader is doing this in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, made this known in a statement on Tuesday. He claimed that Shekau could no longer bear the heat and had abandoned his followers.“He is running for his dear life. He is desperately trying to escape the theatre, disguised as a woman and dressed in Hijab, the army spokesman said in a statement.

"We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.“We, therefore, call on all those remaining Boko Haram terrorists to know that they are following a coward moving about in hijab and disguising as a woman.“We also request all the remaining Boko Haram members to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely.

