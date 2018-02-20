Several Injured As Okorocha's Son-in-law, Deputy Gov's Supporters Clash In Imo

Published:

Supporters of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, and that of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, on Monday clashed during a political meeting in Imo state.





The clash, which recorded many injuries, happened at the council hall of the Mbaitoli Local Government Area where the supporters of Okorocha’s son-in-law had gone to endorse him for the 2019 governorship election.





However, Okorocha had last week publicly announced that he would support his son-in-law who is currently his chief of staff should he declare interest in the governorship seat. A source at the meeting said that a political group known as “I Believe Movement,” which is pro-Nwosu and the supporters of the deputy governor attacked each one with dangerous weapons immediately the mission of the visitors was announced.





According to an indigene of the community who was at the meeting, the pro-Nwosu supporters had sent them a short message service inviting the members of the community to the meeting without stating its agenda. The indigenes, according to the source, became enraged when the visitors announced that the essence of the political gathering was to endorse Okorocha’s son-in-law for governor.





"The members of I Believe Movement took us for granted. They came to our Local Government Area to endorse the governor’s son-in-law against our son, Madumere who is the deputy governor of the state.“They want to use us to score a cheap political point against the deputy governor who is our son. The annoying aspect is that they didn’t inform us why they invited us.





"Immediately we realised what their plan was, we told them categorically that we are supporting our son, who is the incumbent deputy governor for the governorship election.“They started shouting ‘I Believe Movement in support of Uche Nwosu’ and we started shouting Madumere. They picked offence and started fighting us,” the source explained.





According to the source, the indigenes had to call for reinforcement which led to a bloody clash.“Our people regrouped and came to the hall to save us .they started using stones, bottles and other weapons on us.”The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said he had yet to be briefed.

