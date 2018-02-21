Senator Oduah Shuns fifth EFCC Invitation

Published:

Former minister of aviation Stella Oduah may be declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for refusing to honour the commission’s invite. The commission wants Oduah to explain N9.4 billion contract awarded during her time as minister.





Reports say the Senator has not been to the anti-graft agency’s office after five invitation. "The ex-minister is under investigation for allegedly perpetrating several corrupt acts while she was a minister, the Punch is quoted as saying. "She has continued to ignore all invitations and if she fails to cooperate, we will either obtain a warrant for her arrest or declare her wanted.





"She has not even deemed it fit to respond via letter stating her reasons for not honouring the invitations. "The lawmaker (PDP/Anambra North) had rubbished a publication claiming she was evading invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





Share This