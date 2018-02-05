Senate Is Not For Youths - Senator Jang

Published:

Senator Jonah Jang has said that the Senate is not for young people but meant for elders who are experienced in life. The 73-year-old Jang, a former Plateau state governor, said this on Saturday on Jay 101.9FM in Jos.“Senate is the place for elders. The house of reps (representatives) is for young people. So, senate in any country is not meant for young people,” he said.





"Don’t have any heart attack. In Hausa they call it Majalisan Dattijei. Dattijei means elders, The assembly of elders. The elders are supposed to be in the senate. Jang added: "I enjoy what is happening in the house of reps" stressing that the House of Representatives is "bubbling with youthful exuberance and when they bring things, then we look at it as elders.





"But all the same, we have some few young people in the senate who are learning very fast. We are not saying that it (the senate) is closed to young people altogether.“There are certain people that come as stars, you can’t rule out that. We have seen Macron in France.”

Share This