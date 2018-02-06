Senate Investigation Committees On Corruption Fail To Present Reports

Published:

The various Senate investigation committees, set up by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to checkmate alleged corruption in the different ministries, agencies and other government own institutions, have failed to present reports of their probes despite the fact that their ultimatums expired in January. It was revealed that some of the panels had been on the assignments for between three and nine months.





While a few had presented interim reports asking for more time to present their final reports, some called for expansion of the scope of their investigations. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had at the plenary on January 16, 2018, threatened to dissolve any ad hoc committee that failed to conclude its assignment by the end of January.





While decrying the delay in the assignments, Saraki had said the ad hoc committees were turning into substantive committees. He had said, "Some of these ad hoc committees, in a way and through the back door, are turning and becoming standing committees. "By the end of this month, all ad hoc committees must complete their assignments or I will have no alternative but to dissolve the committees.





"All existing ad hoc committees must please ensure that all the assignments are completed and submitted" Punch however observed that none of the ad hoc committees presented their reports as of Monday, five days after the end of January. When contacted, an official in the Office of the President of the Senate told Punch that Saraki was out of the country and would take the necessary step as soon as he returned.





The erring panels include the one set up to investigate the controversial reinstatement and promotion of a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul- Rasheed Maina , in the Federal Civil Sevice. Saraki had last year set up various panels and committees to investigate alleged corruption in government own agencies.

