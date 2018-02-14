Senators Saraki, Tinubu, Melaye In Valentine Day Paparazzi

Published:

The Valentine's Day celebration hit the Senate chamber in a dramatic form on Wednesday. The day's plenary began on a dramatic note when the Majority Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, called members to order for the session to commence properly.





Adeyeye called the attention of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to three senators Dino Melaye, Oluremi Tinubu and Monsurat Sunmonu who were in red to reflect the Valentine's Day mood.





Celebrators of the day are usually dressed in red and white. The Chief Whip said, "Senator Oluremi Tinubu from Lagos Central; the original Ajekun iya from Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye; and from Oyo Central, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, are reflecting the Valentine's Day spirit. The chamber is now set for today's session".





Opening the session, President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki , said, "Thank you, the Chief Whip, for your observation.”Saraki later asked Melaye to move a motion for the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings of the last legislative day (Tuesday ). Doing so, Melaye said he was moving the motion himself and in collaboration with Remi Tinubu. Saraki then asked Tinubu to second the motion, saying, "Ranking Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Valentine of the chamber.”



Rising to second the motion, Tinubu said, "Mr. President, thank you for inviting me; but I should be the one to move the motion because, one, I' m a ranking senator, senior to your beloved son Melaye”She accused Saraki of being partial, saying she was the best dressed. According to her, apart from the touch of red on their dresses, her dress particularly had red rose prints on it.





"If you look at me, I have roses all over, but he doesn’t even have a single rose. But since I am not your son, I will still gladly second the motion as ably moved by your beloved son”Melaye was dressed in red jacket, black pants and black bow tie; while Tinubu wore a black gown made of Ankara fabric with patches of roses together with a red scarf; Sunmonu was in a formal red dress with black collar.

