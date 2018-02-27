Saraki Missing As APC Leaders Meet In Abuja

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held its caucus meeting in Abuja with Senate President Bukola Saraki missing. High ranking APC chieftains at the meeting are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, John Odigie-Oyegun, Yakubu Dogara, and other members of the National Assembly.





Governors, Ministers and APC stalwarts from the 36 states of the federation were also in the meeting, which is the first for the year and the fourth caucus meeting of the party. After recently vowing not to attend any political gathering until the herdsmen/farmers clash in his state is resolved, Governor Samuel Ortom was among the governors that graced the meeting.





Recall, that President Buhari had met with the APC caucus yesterday, in Abuja, where he urged the party not to impose candidates on the masses, rather take the preparation for 2019 very serious. he also asked the party not to forget how it emerge in 2015. He said, "Lest we forget, we must always remind ourselves of the dire situation in which we came to office. Therefore, we must not be shy in projecting our tremendous achievements from 2015 to date.







"The territorial integrity of Nigeria is no longer under threat . A number of security challenges still exists , but they exist in even the most well policed and well secured countries. "I am confident that the measures we are taking will tackle the acts of rural banditry, herdsmen/ farmers conflicts, communal clashes, kidnappings and other crimes.”He also called on the party members to support a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in his assignment to reconcile aggrieved members.







"I now turn to the party differences in various states . To this end, I have appointed a committee, headed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a leader of the party, to reconcile differences in various states. "We hope the committee will be given maximum support and cooperation to enable it to satisfactorily carry out its work and get the party united in purpose and in shape for the battles ahead” he said. Earlier, the party's National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, said despite the successes recorded by the current administration, the 2019 elections beginning with Ekiti and Osun would be challenging.

