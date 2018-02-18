Saraki Invites Popular Child Comedian, Emmanuella, To Senate

Published:





Popular child comedienne, Emmanuella was on Sunday handed an Invitation to the Senate by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. The 7-year-old girl is reported to have been slated to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.



CONGRATULATIONS EMMANUELLA! MAKE SURE YOU MAKE THEM LAUGH OVER THERE.

YOUR STORY IS AN INSPIRATION. COME BY THE

@NGRSENATE SOMETIME, LET’S DISCUSS HOW WE CAN DEVELOP THE POTENTIAL OF OUR YOUNG TALENTS IN THE CREATIVE INDUSTRY.



Saraki described Emmanuella as an inspiration. Saraki, in a post on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, said he wanted Emmanuella to visit the Senate to enable him discuss with her how to aid the development of young talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

