Revealed:Femi Fani Kayode Has Heart Disease

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday heard that former former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has a heart-related ailment.

His lawyer Mr Norrison Quakers (SAN) told Justice Rilwan Aikawa that the former minister complained about “heart-related pain” and could not make it to court for his trial.

His absence stalled his trial for alleged money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Fani-Kayode and former Finance Minister (State) Senator Nenadi Usman for alleged N4.6billion laundering and fraud.

They were arraigned along with a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma, and a company, Jointrust Dimensions Ltd.

When the case was called, only Usman and Danjuma stepped into the dock.

Before lawyers announced their appearances, Justice Rilwan asked why Fani-Kayode was not present.

Quakers spoke up, saying: “I was going to inform My Lord that the second defendant is indisposed. I got a call from his wife who said he was complaining of heart-related pain.”

Quakers said he expected to get a medical report on his client’s health condition before the close of work.

According to him, the issue of health could not be taken lightly considering several cases of sudden deaths, including that of a lawyer who collapsed and died in a courtroom while addressing a judge.

Quakers asked that the dates reserved for trial (yesterday and today) be vacated.

He said: “The second defendant is unavoidably absent as a result of health challenge, which information was related to me by the wife. I’ve requested for a medical report.

“If I get the report, I’ll furnish the court with it. I apply that tomorrow’s (today’s) date be vacated so that we can have another date for continuation of trial.”

EFCC’s lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo did not oppose the application.

The defendants were accused of indirectly retaining N1.billion, N300million, N400million and N800million, all proceeds of corruption, according to EFCC.

The prosecution said they allegedly committed the offence between January 8 and March 25, 2015 ahead of the general election.

Fani-Kayode was also accused of doing cash transaction of N24million with Olubode Oke without going through a financial institution.

The offence, EFCC said, violates sections 1(a) and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 16(2)(b).

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Aikawa adjourned till February 28, March 1 and 2 for continuation of trial.

