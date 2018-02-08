Reps Summon AGF Malami Over Saraki's CCT Trial

Published:





The House of Representatives has summoned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over an alleged manipulation of the case of Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.





In a motion promoted by the Minority Whip, Hon. Yakubu Barde (PDP-Kaduna), the House overwhelmingly backed the summon of the AGF.





Hon. Barde who led the debate observed that "the AGF is instrumental to this unwholesome saga playing out in our administration of justice system.”

Details Later…

