Relocate Your Cows To Kano - Gov. Ganduje Tells Fulani Herdsmen

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called on herdsmen from other parts of the country to relocate to the state. Ganduje said this on Sunday at the monitoring of the state's “free vaccination of over one million cattle and other small animals” at Kadawa Artificial Insemination Centre in the Garum Malam area of the state.





He said: "Fulani herdsmen of Kano origin do not move out of Kano to other states because we have enough grazing land, ranches and traditional stock route. They don’t have any reason to move out of the state. We take care of them and we accord them the respect and dignity they deserve.





"I am inviting herdsmen from all parts of Nigeria to relocate to Kano because we have enough facilities to accommodate them. We have grazing land in Rogo, Gaya, Kura, Tudun Wada, Ungogo and other places, where facilities have been provided to accommodate the herdsmen and their cattle.”





In addition, the governor noted that “Falgore Game Reserve can take care of millions of herdsmen and their cattle in Nigeria. The location has been designed to accommodate schools, human and animal clinics, markets, recreational centres and other social amenities that would provide the herdsmen enough comfort to take care of their animals and transact their business without any hindrance.





"These killings must stop. We cannot afford to continue to witness these senseless killings in the name of Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash over lack of grazing land when we have a place like the Falgore Game Reserve, which is being underutilised.”

